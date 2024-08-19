John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Acquires £6,654.12 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) insider Ken Gilmartin bought 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £6,654.12 ($8,496.07).

Ken Gilmartin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Ken Gilmartin purchased 3,256 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £6,674.80 ($8,522.47).

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 133 ($1.70) on Monday. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 117.67 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 213.20 ($2.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £914.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -886.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 188.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 167.66.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.19) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

