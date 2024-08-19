Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,154 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF accounts for 7.1% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,005,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,500,000 after purchasing an additional 877,406 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ PRFZ traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,588. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $42.64.
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
