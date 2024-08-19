Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,635 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 600,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,803,000 after buying an additional 44,215 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 60,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,457. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

