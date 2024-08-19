JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $33.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.10.

SEE opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Sealed Air by 651.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

