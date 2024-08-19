JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.78

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.78 and last traded at $54.74, with a volume of 255910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.39.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 14,600.8% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 757,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after acquiring an additional 752,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 136,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,993,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

