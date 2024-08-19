Katerina Patmore Acquires 92 Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Katerina Patmore bought 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £149.96 ($191.47).

Katerina Patmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Katerina Patmore acquired 16,094 shares of Harworth Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £24,784.76 ($31,645.51).

Shares of HWG stock opened at GBX 158 ($2.02) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The company has a market cap of £511.87 million, a PE ratio of 1,436.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 159.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 142.65. Harworth Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 95.40 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 177.50 ($2.27).

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

