Kellanova (NYSE:K) Given New $83.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on K. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kellanova from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Kellanova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Kellanova from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.57.

NYSE:K opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $80.46. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $4,824,378.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,608,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,264,044.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $52,647,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at $150,184,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 766.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,881,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,461 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,065,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth $63,585,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

