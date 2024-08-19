Kempner Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,202 shares during the quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,910,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,188,000 after purchasing an additional 69,837 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,156,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,325,000 after purchasing an additional 455,237 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,983,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,087,000 after acquiring an additional 31,352 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,489,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 600,875 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $37.41. 224,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,429. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -335.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -436.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

