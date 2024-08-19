Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.53

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.53 and last traded at $35.51, with a volume of 1539897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.42.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

