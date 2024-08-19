KFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 139,481 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,481 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April accounts for approximately 2.7% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAPR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 55.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $261,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of UAPR stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,635 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

