KFG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $1,231,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after buying an additional 6,426,928 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,019,000 after buying an additional 2,483,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $70.12. 5,130,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,208,019. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

