KFG Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,176,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 620.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 98,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 85,106 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 387,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 302,672 shares during the last quarter.

FBND stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,478. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.71.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

