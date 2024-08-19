KFG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,588 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August makes up approximately 1.6% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 19,442.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 114,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 257,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the period.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BATS:PAUG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.06. 262,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.