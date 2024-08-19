KFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,165 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,865,000 after buying an additional 270,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after buying an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,443,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,739,000 after buying an additional 936,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,746,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,817,000 after buying an additional 362,644 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,818,795 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

