KFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,278 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Financial Symmetry Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,290,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 40,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.92. 413,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

