KFG Wealth Management LLC Takes $489,000 Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR)

KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the second quarter worth about $3,471,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the second quarter worth about $1,108,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the second quarter worth about $583,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the second quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the second quarter worth about $317,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAPR traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,343. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.35.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF — 2 Yr to April 2026 (AAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

