Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Raised to $11.00 at Scotiabank

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s previous close.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.26. 4,615,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,202,188. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.27. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 334,102 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 238,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,429,935 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $278,486,000 after purchasing an additional 497,531 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,846,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after buying an additional 124,055 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $3,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

