Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Down 9.0% in July

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,700 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 807,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Get Kirby alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEX

Kirby Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Kirby stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.44. 187,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,551. Kirby has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $130.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.65 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kirby will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In other news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,066.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $305,281.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,066.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $961,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,280 shares in the company, valued at $646,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,929 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 70,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Kirby in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,928,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 13.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,855,000 after buying an additional 61,573 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.