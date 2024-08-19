KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Short Interest Down 11.7% in July

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLXE. Singular Research raised KLX Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 89,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 42.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLXE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.20. 247,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,459. The company has a market cap of $121.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.04. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

