LENZ Therapeutics’ (LENZ) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get LENZ Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LENZ

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $22.75 on Thursday. LENZ Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About LENZ Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.