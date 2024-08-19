Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Price Reaches $0.47

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Lido Staked Matic has a total market capitalization of $71.50 million and $248,020.76 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lido Staked Matic

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 152,641,524 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 153,729,396.2654659. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.46171271 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $15,610.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

