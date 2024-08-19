LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Given New $7.50 Price Target at UBS Group

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LFST. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

LFST opened at $5.65 on Thursday. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 85,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $470,564.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,650,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,717,657.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 439,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 85,093 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $470,564.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,650,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,717,657.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,037,438 shares of company stock valued at $23,647,876. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,158,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 457,930 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $762,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,006,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after buying an additional 110,457 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Stories

