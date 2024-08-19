Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Sells $27,330.80 in Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $27,330.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 874,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Juniper Investment Company, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 19,611 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $235,724.22.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 17,031 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $204,542.31.

On Monday, August 12th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 1,907 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $22,884.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $293,867.50.

Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 82,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,129. The stock has a market cap of $371.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LINC. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth $123,000. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.4% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 768,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 155,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 50,737 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

