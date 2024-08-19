Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.99% from the stock’s previous close.

LNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of LNC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.18. 412,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

