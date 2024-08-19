Litecoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $2.86 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $201.98 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,661,231 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 803,635,418.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00351 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $35.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
