Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) SVP Sells $282,471.26 in Stock

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,368,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Lucid Group Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $6.48.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
