Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) SVP Sells $282,471.26 in Stock

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,368,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lucid Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $6.48.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 227,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after buying an additional 489,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after buying an additional 195,519 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 413,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

View Our Latest Report on LCID

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Read More

