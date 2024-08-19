Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC owned 0.12% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers formals, casuals, dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, rompers and jumpsits, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, shoes, and accessories under the Lulus brand.

