Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $50.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Lumentum stock opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.14. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $60.99.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

