Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$25.50 at Scotiabank

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.91.

Shares of TSE LUG traded up C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$26.95. 134,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$26.95. The stock has a market cap of C$6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.51.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. 58.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

