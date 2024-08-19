Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,981 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,846,000 after acquiring an additional 605,741 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 815,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,619,000 after buying an additional 505,706 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 106.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 803,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,491,000 after buying an additional 414,484 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,051,000 after buying an additional 333,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $75,110,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.83.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $252.90. 52,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,979. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $299.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.94 and a 200-day moving average of $246.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of -0.42.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.55) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.69) EPS. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 146280.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,668. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

