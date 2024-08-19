Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,008,000 after acquiring an additional 170,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $374,530,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,424,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,822,000 after buying an additional 81,885 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,663,000 after buying an additional 542,432 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,137,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,793. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.46. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.32 and a twelve month high of $287.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 726 shares of company stock worth $196,682. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.54.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

