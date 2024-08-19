Marshall Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FJAN. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 478.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FJAN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.02. 19,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $773.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

