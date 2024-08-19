Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10,450.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 83,706 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,180 shares of company stock worth $2,597,864 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.32. 1,397,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,044. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

