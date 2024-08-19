Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,917 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,893 shares of company stock valued at $84,412,483. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

NFLX stock traded up $10.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $674.07. 3,511,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,356. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $654.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $621.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $697.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

