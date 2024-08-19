Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.07. The stock had a trading volume of 503,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.10.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

