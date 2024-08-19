Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 370 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HD traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.06. 3,308,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,097. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

