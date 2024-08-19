Maverick Protocol (MAV) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $34.27 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $55.23 million and approximately $34.27 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.1853615 USD and is up 11.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $7,629,729.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

