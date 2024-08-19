Means Investment CO. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMCB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 383,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 32,588 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 498.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after acquiring an additional 138,987 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,659,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 101,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 13,254 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IMCB traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.43 million, a P/E ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.45.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

