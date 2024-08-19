Means Investment CO. Inc. Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,576 shares of company stock worth $7,296,716. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NOW traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $832.88. 641,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,179. The company has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a PE ratio of 88.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $770.45 and a 200 day moving average of $757.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $850.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

