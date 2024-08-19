Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $497,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $66.13. 999,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.14.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.