Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,636 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,489.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $284,146,717.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 948,077,805 shares in the company, valued at $38,520,401,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,549,666 shares of company stock worth $2,403,801,723 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,244,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,202,781. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $310.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

