Means Investment CO. Inc. Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,979 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,900 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after buying an additional 629,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,614,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,363,777. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.56. The firm has a market cap of $163.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average is $68.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

