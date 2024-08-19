Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 4,004 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after buying an additional 2,080,665 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,301,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,137,000 after purchasing an additional 292,768 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,938,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,643,000 after buying an additional 53,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $5.06 on Monday, hitting $555.54. 473,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,698. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $574.11. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.54.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

