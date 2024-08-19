Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total value of $47,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,652,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,901,158,601. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total value of $47,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,652,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,901,158,601. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,746,175 shares of company stock valued at $786,146,176 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.91.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $466.98. 1,690,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,028. The stock has a market cap of $434.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $448.57 and its 200 day moving average is $458.23. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

