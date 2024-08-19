Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 83 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,195,000 after buying an additional 919,370 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,367,000 after acquiring an additional 341,582 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,845,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 648.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after purchasing an additional 256,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 211,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,653,000 after purchasing an additional 144,851 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $127.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,700. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.48. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $129.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

