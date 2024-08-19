Means Investment CO. Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMMD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMMD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.57. 90,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

