Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $76.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a sell rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.30.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.
In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
