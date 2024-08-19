Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,413 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.85. 12,480,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,488,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

