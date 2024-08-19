Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 20.5% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 28,121 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 5.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in Ares Capital by 4.7% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 25,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ares Capital by 12.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 861,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after buying an additional 94,665 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 846,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after buying an additional 53,340 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.84. 2,377,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,678. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

