Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $966,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 98.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $876,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in American Electric Power by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,844,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,877,000 after buying an additional 623,789 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in American Electric Power by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,775. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $104.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

